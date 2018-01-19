Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis Officially File For Divorce

Ewan McGregor has officially filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis.

Last October, it was revealed that the couple of 22 years had been separated since May and Ewan was seeing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce documents and asked for joint custody of the couple’s children.

He also said he is willing to pay spousal support.

Meanwhile, Eve is asking sole physical custody of the children with visitation going to Ewan.

Ewan and Eve have been married since 1996 and share four children – Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6.