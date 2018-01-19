Top Stories
Fall Out Boy: 'Mania' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Fall Out Boy: 'Mania' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Fall Out Boy just released their latest album!

The guys – Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman – just dropped their seventh studio album Mania and you can listen to it now!

Mania was originally supposed to be released back in September, but was pushed back to now because they felt it wasn’t “ready” yet.

“The album just really isn’t ready, and it felt very rushed,” Patrick said at the time.

You can download Fall Out Boy‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Mania below!!
