Garrett Hedlund & Sharon Stone Continue Promoting 'Mosaic' in NYC

Garrett Hedlund throws up the peace sign as he leaves an appearance at Good Morning America on Thursday morning (January 18) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actor was joined by his Mosaic co-star Sharon Stone as they stopped by the morning show to promote their upcoming new show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Garrett Hedlund

Earlier this week, the stars premiered the show in NYC where Sharon shared a hot kiss with a mystery man!

The six-part limited series premieres January 22 on HBO.

Also pictured inside: Frankie Muniz arriving at GMA that same morning to chat about his time on Dancing with the Stars.