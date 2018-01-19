Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 10:17 am

Issa Rae, Jim Parsons, Jada Pinkett Smith & More Help Kick Off Sundance Film Festival 2018!

Issa Rae, Jim Parsons, Jada Pinkett Smith & More Help Kick Off Sundance Film Festival 2018!

Issa Rae and Jada Pinkett Smith strike a pose on the carpet while attending An Artist at the Table Cocktail Reception & Dinner held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at DeJoria Center on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old Insecure star and Jada, 46, were joined at the kick off event by Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak, Chloe Sevigny, Octavia Spencer, Chaz Ebert, Michael Stuhlbarg and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jada, Octavia and Michael are among the jury members for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

That same day, Issa joined Jason Mantzoukas, Zoe Kazan and Nick Offerman on Delta Air Lines’ third annual Delta Festival Shuttle to Park City flying from Los Angeles. It is a total party in the sky, as this influential crowd buzzed about the aircraft networking, sipped cocktails from the open bar, chatted about their Sundance projects and some even won tickets to far flung Delta destinations.

Also pictured: President and Founder of Sundance Institute Robert Redford joining Executive director of Sundance Institute Keri Putnam and Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper onstage during the 2018 Sundance Day One Press Conference at Egyptian Theatre.
Just Jared on Facebook
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 01
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 02
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 03
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 04
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 05
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 06
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 07
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 08
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 09
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 10
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 11
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 12
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 13
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 14
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 15
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 16
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 17
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 18
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 19
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 20
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 21
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 22
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 23
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 24
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 25
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 26
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 27
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 28
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 29
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 30
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 31
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 32
issa rae jim parsons jada pinkett smith more help kick off sundance film festival 33

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Alex J. Berliner; Photos: Getty, ABImages
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Chaz Ebert, Chloe Sevigny, Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Mantzoukas, Jim Parsons, Maggie Gyllenhaal, michael stuhlbarg, Nick Offerman, Octavia Spencer, Robert Redford, Todd Spiewak, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr