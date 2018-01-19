Issa Rae, Jim Parsons, Jada Pinkett Smith & More Help Kick Off Sundance Film Festival 2018!

Issa Rae and Jada Pinkett Smith strike a pose on the carpet while attending An Artist at the Table Cocktail Reception & Dinner held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at DeJoria Center on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old Insecure star and Jada, 46, were joined at the kick off event by Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak, Chloe Sevigny, Octavia Spencer, Chaz Ebert, Michael Stuhlbarg and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jada, Octavia and Michael are among the jury members for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

That same day, Issa joined Jason Mantzoukas, Zoe Kazan and Nick Offerman on Delta Air Lines’ third annual Delta Festival Shuttle to Park City flying from Los Angeles. It is a total party in the sky, as this influential crowd buzzed about the aircraft networking, sipped cocktails from the open bar, chatted about their Sundance projects and some even won tickets to far flung Delta destinations.

Also pictured: President and Founder of Sundance Institute Robert Redford joining Executive director of Sundance Institute Keri Putnam and Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper onstage during the 2018 Sundance Day One Press Conference at Egyptian Theatre.