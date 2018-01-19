Top Stories
Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 11:52 am

James Corden Plays Melania Trump Singing 'Part Of Your World' in 'Little Mermaid' Parody - Watch Now!

Does James Corden make a convincing Melania Trump?

The 39-year-old late night TV host donned a wig to play the First Lady in a Little Mermaid parody on the Thursday night episode (January 18) of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Corden

Inside of a White House bedroom, “Melania” sings about wanting to be where the people are, and sounds a lot like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“I wanna see, wanna see them dancing. Not staying up to write…what do you call them? Oh. Tweets,” “she” sings.

Watch the skit, and check out behind-the-scenes photos below!
Photos: CBS
