James Corden Plays Melania Trump Singing 'Part Of Your World' in 'Little Mermaid' Parody - Watch Now!

Does James Corden make a convincing Melania Trump?

The 39-year-old late night TV host donned a wig to play the First Lady in a Little Mermaid parody on the Thursday night episode (January 18) of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Inside of a White House bedroom, “Melania” sings about wanting to be where the people are, and sounds a lot like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“I wanna see, wanna see them dancing. Not staying up to write…what do you call them? Oh. Tweets,” “she” sings.

Watch the skit, and check out behind-the-scenes photos below!