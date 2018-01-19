Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:09 pm

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Celebrate 'Grace & Frankie' Season 4 with Brooklyn Decker & Lisa Kudrow!

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Celebrate 'Grace & Frankie' Season 4 with Brooklyn Decker & Lisa Kudrow!

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin rock coordinating outfits while hitting the red carpet together at the season four premiere of their hit show Grace and Frankie held at Arclight Culver City on Thursday (January 18) in Culver City, Calif.

The legendary actresses were joined at the event by their co-stars Brooklyn Decker, Lisa Kudrow, Sam Waterston, Ernie Hudson, Lindsey Kraft, Peter Gallagher, Peter Cambor, Michael Charles Roman and Jack Plotnick, as well as creators/showrunners Howard J. Morris and Marta Kauffman.

In Grace and Frankie, Jane (Grace) and Lily (Frankie) star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children, they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

Season 4 of Grace and Frankie is available globally on Netflix now!
Credit: Eric Char​bonneau; Photos: Netflix
