Fri, 19 January 2018 at 11:29 am

Jessica Chastain Shows Jimmy Fallon What It's Like to Play Female Roles - Watch Here!

Jessica Chastain and host Jimmy Fallon illustrate how underwritten female characters are in this hilarious sketch during last night’s (January 18) episode of The Tonight Show!

During the segment, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress and Jimmy switched it up by swapping genders while they read movie scenes – Jessica played the male role, while Jimmy played the female role.

They performed scenes from a typical romantic comedy, action movie, and sci-fi flick, and while the scenes themselves were made up, the inequality between the male and female parts was painfully familiar. “I barely got to speak there,” Jimmy said at one point.

Jessica also shares some of the SNL hosting advice she got from pals Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer, reveals what it was like to witness Oprah‘s inspirational Golden Globes speech and recounts the embarrassing first time they met.


Jessica Chastain Shows Jimmy What It’s Like to Play the Female Role

Click inside to watch the rest of Jessica Chastain’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Jessica Chastain Gets SNL Hosting Advice from Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer
