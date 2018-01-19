Joel McHale Is Hosting a New Unscripted Netflix Series!

Get ready to see Joel McHale bringing the laughs on Netflix!

The 46-year-old comedian is set to host a new unscripted series for the streaming company, they announced on Friday (January 19).

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale will be a 30 minute topical series, promising to “skewer the latest events in pop culture and news from across the globe.”

It will also include celebrity guests, comedy sketches and video clips from TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture and every corner of the internet.

The 13-episode first season launches on February 18, with new episodes dropping every week.

The series marks a long-awaited return to the format for Joel, who hosted E!’s The Soup from 2004 to 2015. We can’t wait to watch!