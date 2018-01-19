Justin Timberlake Wants to Have 'As Many Kids' As He Can With Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake will have a ton of babies with Jessica Biel, if he has it his way!

The 36-year-old “Filthy” singer revealed his stance on having more children in a Zane Lowe interview on Beats 1 radio published on Thursday (January 18).

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he said.

“When you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being.”

He also joked about life after having his first son with Jessica, Silas, in 2015.

“My wife and I, when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?’”

