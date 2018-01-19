Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon & Paul Giamatti Debut 'Private Life' at Sudance Film Festival 2018!

Molly Shannon and Kathryn Hahn get close with their co-stars while posing for photographs at the premiere of their latest film Private Life held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles Center Theatre on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The ladies were joined at the event by their castmates Denis O’Hare, Paul Giamatti, Kayli Carter and Desmin Borges.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathryn Hahn

The Netflix original movie Private Life follows a couple (Hahn and Giamatti) in the throes of infertility, trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. Shannon plays a friend of the couple.

That same day, Kiersey Clemons joined her director Brett Haley and co-stars Nick Offerman, Sasha Lane, Ted Danson and co-writer Marc Basch at the volunteer premiere screening of Hearts Beat Loud held at the Park City Library.