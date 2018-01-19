Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 11:00 am

Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon & Paul Giamatti Debut 'Private Life' at Sudance Film Festival 2018!

Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon & Paul Giamatti Debut 'Private Life' at Sudance Film Festival 2018!

Molly Shannon and Kathryn Hahn get close with their co-stars while posing for photographs at the premiere of their latest film Private Life held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles Center Theatre on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

The ladies were joined at the event by their castmates Denis O’Hare, Paul Giamatti, Kayli Carter and Desmin Borges.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathryn Hahn

The Netflix original movie Private Life follows a couple (Hahn and Giamatti) in the throes of infertility, trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. Shannon plays a friend of the couple.

That same day, Kiersey Clemons joined her director Brett Haley and co-stars Nick Offerman, Sasha Lane, Ted Danson and co-writer Marc Basch at the volunteer premiere screening of Hearts Beat Loud held at the Park City Library.
Just Jared on Facebook
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 01
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 02
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 03
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 04
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 05
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 06
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 07
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 08
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 09
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 10
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 11
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 12
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 13
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 14
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 15
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 16
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 17
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 18
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 19
kathryn hahn molly shannon paul giamatti debut private life at sudance film festival 20

Credit: Michael Loccisano, Tibrina Hobson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Denis O'Hare, Desmin Borges, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon, Nick Offerman, Paul Giamatti, Sasha Lane, Ted Danson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr