Katy Perry Wears a Colorful Dress & Thigh High Boots at Dinner

Katy Perry is all smiles while leaving Madeo restaurant after dinner on Thursday night (January 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer was on a small break from her Witness Tour, but the shows are resuming tonight in Arizona. She will be wrapping the North American leg of the tour on February 6 before traveling to Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through the rest of the year.

Katy will also be judging the reboot season of American Idol in the middle of touring the world, so she’s going to be very busy through the end of the summer!