Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 4:33 pm

Katy Perry Wears a Colorful Dress & Thigh High Boots at Dinner

Katy Perry Wears a Colorful Dress & Thigh High Boots at Dinner

Katy Perry is all smiles while leaving Madeo restaurant after dinner on Thursday night (January 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer was on a small break from her Witness Tour, but the shows are resuming tonight in Arizona. She will be wrapping the North American leg of the tour on February 6 before traveling to Latin America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through the rest of the year.

Katy will also be judging the reboot season of American Idol in the middle of touring the world, so she’s going to be very busy through the end of the summer!
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry wears a colorful dress for dinner 01
katy perry wears a colorful dress for dinner 02
katy perry wears a colorful dress for dinner 03
katy perry wears a colorful dress for dinner 04
katy perry wears a colorful dress for dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr
  • Nosy Parker Posie

    These people have stylist right?