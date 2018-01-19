Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 11:20 am

Kim Kardashian Strips Down in Bed for Another Hot, Internet-Breaking Photo!

  • Kim Kardashian‘s steamy photo in bed definitely distracts from the fact that she hasn’t publicly announced the name of her third child with Kanye West. – TMZ
  • Big announcement about Grown-ish! – Just Jared Jr
  • What’s the deal with Tomb Raider? – Lainey Gossip
  • Kim Cattrall is naming potential actress replacements for her Sex & The City role! – TooFab
  • We can’t believe the Jersey Shore gang’s back together! – MTV
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are heating things up down under! – Popsugar
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr