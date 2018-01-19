Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:53 pm

Kodak Black Was Arrested During an Instagram Live Broadcast

  • Kodak Black was arrested after police saw his infant child surrounded by drugs and a handgun during an Instagram Live broadcast.- TMZ
  • Which song on the Camila Cabello album is Shawn Mendes‘ favorite? – Just Jared Jr
  • The Situation, from Jersey Shore, just pled guilty to this crime. – DListed
  • Twitter had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby’s name. – TooFab
  • The French rugby team dropped a member for using anti-gay slurs. – Towleroad
  • Do you recognize all these Disney guys with facial hair? – J-14
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr