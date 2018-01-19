Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:53 pm
Kodak Black Was Arrested During an Instagram Live Broadcast
- Kodak Black was arrested after police saw his infant child surrounded by drugs and a handgun during an Instagram Live broadcast.- TMZ
- Which song on the Camila Cabello album is Shawn Mendes‘ favorite? – Just Jared Jr
- The Situation, from Jersey Shore, just pled guilty to this crime. – DListed
- Twitter had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby’s name. – TooFab
- The French rugby team dropped a member for using anti-gay slurs. – Towleroad
- Do you recognize all these Disney guys with facial hair? – J-14
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kodak Black, Newsies
