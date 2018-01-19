Kristin Chenoweth is Heading to 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars'!

Kristin Chenoweth is all smiles as she grabs lunch to go on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress/singer rocked a camouflage jacket, sunglasses, and thigh-high leather boots as she stepped out for the day.

The following day, it was announced that Kristin will be a guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars!

Season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premieres on VH1 on Friday, January 25.