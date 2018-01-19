Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 1:20 am

Kylie Minogue: 'Dancing' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kylie Minogue: 'Dancing' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kylie Minogue is back with new music!

The 49-year-old Australian pop star just dropped her new song “Dancing” and we can’t stop listening to it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Minogue

“Dancing” is the first single off of Kylie‘s upcoming 14th album Golden.

Earlier this week Kylie released the track listing for her new album – which is set to debut on April 6.

You can download Kylie‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Dancing” below!!

Check out the lyrics inside….
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Kylie Minogue, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    That’s a great dancing song!

  • Jesse


    G-et pay every we-ek directly by Google.Ear-n $97 /-h by Google..likew-ise, liv-e a fis-cally so-lid life…las-t Sun-day I purcha-sed a great n-ew Lotus Elan after I be-en ear-nin $14625 this-p-ast/six week-s. i-t’s by-far my f-avourite wo-rk I have ever d-one .it’s definitl-y the coolest j-ob however you could no-w not fo-rgive yourse-lf if you do not Get this site.!kx991a:➸➸➸ http://GoogleInternetComunityPointWorkFromHome/find/jobs… ♥♥v♥g♥j♥♥♥y♥f♥♥♥e♥♥e♥a♥u♥f♥♥♥w♥♥♥a♥♥q♥♥♥a♥i♥f♥♥b♥♥♥c♥l♥♥d♥♥d♥y♥♥e♥♥♥d♥♥s:::::!fx911c:ch