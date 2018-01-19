Kylie Minogue: 'Dancing' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kylie Minogue is back with new music!

The 49-year-old Australian pop star just dropped her new song “Dancing” and we can’t stop listening to it!

“Dancing” is the first single off of Kylie‘s upcoming 14th album Golden.

Earlier this week Kylie released the track listing for her new album – which is set to debut on April 6.

You can download Kylie‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Dancing” below!!

