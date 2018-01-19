Lily Aldridge Helps Jason Wu Celebrate His New Fragrance

Lily Aldridge looks so chic in her floral cut-out dress while attending Jason Wu‘s celebration of his new fragrance on Thursday (January 18) at Bloomingdale’s Century City in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model is a longtime friend of Jason‘s and the two of them greeted fans together at the event.

“LA Sunsets 🌞 ,” Lily captioned a photo on Instagram. She also pointed out her new hair color! Check out the pic below.

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:16pm PST

