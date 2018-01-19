Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 5:08 pm

Lily Aldridge Helps Jason Wu Celebrate His New Fragrance

Lily Aldridge Helps Jason Wu Celebrate His New Fragrance

Lily Aldridge looks so chic in her floral cut-out dress while attending Jason Wu‘s celebration of his new fragrance on Thursday (January 18) at Bloomingdale’s Century City in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model is a longtime friend of Jason‘s and the two of them greeted fans together at the event.

“LA Sunsets 🌞 ,” Lily captioned a photo on Instagram. She also pointed out her new hair color! Check out the pic below.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Wu, Lily Aldridge

