Lorde Speaks Out About the Me Too Movement: 'You Don't Get to Un-Have This Moment'

Lorde is on the cover of this week’s Billboard, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Melodrama singer had to say:

On this year’s Grammy snubs: “Cardi B should have gotten a nomination in one of those big categories. [“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.] She kind of defined 2017. I wish Jack [Antonoff] got nominated for producer of the year, but still he’s well represented, I feel.”

On her friendship and working relationship with Jack: “We still FaceTime almost every day. When you work with someone, you sometimes think, ‘Maybe it will just be for this time, and we say we’re going to keep in touch but we won’t.’ But we really … I’m like, ‘Hey, dickhead, what are you getting me for Christmas?’”

On the #MeToo movement and being hopeful for the future: “What is really interesting and important about this moment is that every man I know is having to check himself — having to be aware of his misogynistic biases, having to re-examine his understanding of consent. I think that is so overdue and so vital. It’s the kind of thing that only comes about when people are brave enough to share and really bring these dudes down. I think every woman is like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’ A really important thing, that Gabrielle Union addressed eloquently, is that we can’t forget that white voices are given their moment much more willingly than voices of color. It’s so important to realize that people of color weren’t afforded this luxury of having everybody listen always. But for me, it feels like one of those things where there’s this chasm that opens and it’s never going to close. You don’t get to un-have this moment. This is forever, and the way this trickles down to everyone’s lives is a permanent thing.”

