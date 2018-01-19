Mariah Carey is back in the recording studio!

The “My All” vocal powerhouse revealed the exciting development on her social media on Friday (January 19).

The singer’s last studio album, Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, was released in 2014.

“Missed my 2nd home. Feels good to be back 💞💞 #StudioTime #GettingStarted,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting behind the boards in a recording studio. We can’t wait to hear what’s next from Mariah!

Pictured below: Mariah leaves Mr. Chow after a solo dinner outing on Thursday night (January 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.