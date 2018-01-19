Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:31 pm

Mariah Carey Is Back in the Recording Studio!

Mariah Carey Is Back in the Recording Studio!

Mariah Carey is back in the recording studio!

The “My All” vocal powerhouse revealed the exciting development on her social media on Friday (January 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

The singer’s last studio album, Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, was released in 2014.

“Missed my 2nd home. Feels good to be back 💞💞 #StudioTime #GettingStarted,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting behind the boards in a recording studio. We can’t wait to hear what’s next from Mariah!

Pictured below: Mariah leaves Mr. Chow after a solo dinner outing on Thursday night (January 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey mr chows solo 2018 01
mariah carey mr chows solo 2018 02
mariah carey mr chows solo 2018 03
mariah carey mr chows solo 2018 04

Photos: Instagram: @mariahcarey
Posted to: Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr