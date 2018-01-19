Michael Douglas Accuser Susan Braudy Speaks Out: 'He Thought He Could Humiliate Me'

Susan Braudy, who worked for Michael Douglas during the height of his career in the 1980s, is coming forward with her allegations of harassment against the actor.

The author and journalist came forward in an interview with NBC News’s Kate Snow published on Friday (January 19).

“He thought he was the king of the world and that he could humiliate me without any repercussion,” she said.

Susan worked for Michael‘s production company for three years, during which he reportedly engaged in sexually charged conversations and, at one point, allegedly exposed himself.

“He slid down the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hand inside his trousers and I could see what he was doing. Then he began to sort of began to fondle himself, and I was very scared,” she said.

“One of my friends said you better not tell people about him. People were frightened for me.”

Michael previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the accusation was “an unfortunate and complete fabrication.”

“I can’t believe that someone would cause someone else pain like this. Maybe she is disgruntled her career didn’t go the way she hoped and she is holding this grudge,” he told Deadline.

