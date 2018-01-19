Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 8:11 pm

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud & Faces Five Years in Jail

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud & Faces Five Years in Jail

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is facing jail time after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star faces up to five years in prison for his charge of tax evasion.

His brother Marc, who worked with him, also faces up to three years in jail for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers. All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said.

The court did approve Mike‘s request to travel to Florida for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion show while under probation.

Mike‘s sentencing is set for April 25th.
Photos: Getty
