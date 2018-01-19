Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:18 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Jacob Sartorius

Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Jacob Sartorius

It seems Millie Bobby Brown is confirming her relationship with new boyfriend Jacob Sartorius!

Amid reports earlier this week that the 13-year-old Stranger Things actress is dating the 15-year-old singer, she shared a selfie of them together on her Instagram stories.

Millie‘s photo was snapped on New Year’s Eve and she added three heart emojis to the pic.

Millie and Jacob have been spending time together since October and fans started noticing they were being public with affection on social media earlier this month. On January 12, Millie posted a photo of her cuddling a teddy bear and captioned it, “Thanks for the bear.” It seems Jacob gave it to her as he liked the photo and commented “[Of] course” with a heart emoji. (See a screenshot in the gallery)

Want to know more about Jacob? We have a great interview with him at RawPages.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown seemingly confirms jacob sartorius 01
millie bobby brown seemingly confirms jacob sartorius 02

Photos: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
Posted to: Jacob Sartorius, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr
  • J.K.

    justjared jr?

  • moody

    The next Lindsay Lohan. I fear for this did. Her parents are using her as their personal ATM

  • Liz

    I agree, she’s too young to be dating, she probably got her first cycle a week ago.

  • Vanity

    I just never understand why these children think its OK to start dating at such a young age? can’t they wait until they are 18 at least? not a good look.

  • Pluto08

    It may be to early to be talking about an intervention, but someone should sit her down and have a talk with her before it is to late.

  • Nell C Garcia

    She is way to young to be dating.

  • Ram

    she needs to get emancipated from her parents…….everybody in the industry thats interacted with them and dealt with their demands and how they pimp out their daughter even to allegedly older executives….yea, she needs to get out Fast. its tragic since she is so young and likely is very attached to her parents and looks up to them and does as they say – I dont doubt her parents encouraged this, and posting stuff, etc. she’s talented but her parents are evil/the fame hungry ones.

  • plez

    Where is this girl’s parents? Have a crush all you want but dating and laying all over a guy at 13. Is a no!

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    That’s what parents are for.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    It’s clear to me — as I suspected a couple days ago — that her parents realized Millie wasn’t getting any public attention since the promotions for ST Season 2 settled down and the public appearances dried up. I truly, 100% believe this is a con job to get her back in the spotlight. Her parents and that whole family depend on Millie’s career — I suspect the job offers are not pouring in.

  • rosaryblue

    She seems kind of young for this