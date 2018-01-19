Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Jacob Sartorius

It seems Millie Bobby Brown is confirming her relationship with new boyfriend Jacob Sartorius!

Amid reports earlier this week that the 13-year-old Stranger Things actress is dating the 15-year-old singer, she shared a selfie of them together on her Instagram stories.

Millie‘s photo was snapped on New Year’s Eve and she added three heart emojis to the pic.

Millie and Jacob have been spending time together since October and fans started noticing they were being public with affection on social media earlier this month. On January 12, Millie posted a photo of her cuddling a teddy bear and captioned it, “Thanks for the bear.” It seems Jacob gave it to her as he liked the photo and commented “[Of] course” with a heart emoji. (See a screenshot in the gallery)

Want to know more about Jacob? We have a great interview with him at RawPages.com!