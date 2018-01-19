Mumford & Sons Perform 'I Will Wait' for the First Time on Daytime TV As a Birthday Gift to Ellen DeGeneres - Watch!

Mumford & Sons are bringing their classic hit to life on television for the very first time!

The British band appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during Friday’s episode (January 19).

The group performed “I Will Wait” for the very first time on daytime television as an early birthday gift to Ellen.

“Our next guests are one of the greatest bands in rock and roll, and I’m so happy that they’re here as an early birthday gift to me,” Ellen revealed on the show.

Watch below!