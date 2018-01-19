Nicole Kidman Steps Out to Honor Agent Kevin Huvane at Artios Awards 2018!

Nicole Kidman is all smiles while hitting the stage at the Casting Society Of America’s 2018 Artios Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday evening (January 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star presented her longtime agent Kevin Huvane with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, recognizing his contributions to the industry. The honor is named after the first casting director in history to win an honorary Academy Award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Also in attendance at the Beverly Hills event were Brittany Snow, host Tig Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne, Rachel Bloom, Geena Davis, Amy Landecker and Nia Vardalos.

The awards were handed out in simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York, where Ansel Elgort, Luke Wilson and more attended.