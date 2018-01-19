Oprah Winfrey Says Storm Reid Is This Generation's Judy Garland

Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Ava DuVernay are bringing A Wrinkle in Time to Essence magazine’s February issue, available now!

Here’s what the trio had to share with the mag:

Oprah on watching Storm on set: “Sometimes I’d be watching her on set and would really tear up at her performance because she will become for this generation what Judy Garland’s Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz was for previous generations. She gets to be that. This little Stormy, our little Stormy, gets to carry that on for generations to come. She gets to be that light for girls like herself.”

Ava on bring approached to direct the film: “I read it, and of course, as any reader, you put yourself in the book. You see people that you know inhabiting the world. So when I went in to talk to [Walt Disney Studios] about it, I said, ‘This is how I see it. I see this as being multicultural, even down to the main character. I’m like, ‘She’s gotta be brown.’”

Storm on her first leading role: “This is a huge milestone in my career, to be in a movie with Ava DuVernay directing and Miss Oprah being in it. When I think about it, I don’t really know how to feel. There are so many emotions. But it’s just a great blessing that will forever change my life.”

For more from Oprah, Ava and Storm, visit Essence.com.