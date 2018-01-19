Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 2:34 am

Salma Hayek Shares Touching Tribute After Dog Lupe's Death

Salma Hayek‘s beloved rescue pup Lupe has sadly passed away.

The 51-year-old Beatriz at Dinner actress took to Instagram this week to share the news with fans.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe,” Salma captioned the sweet snap below. “I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”

“May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven,” she added. “Con el corazón lleno de amor y dolor le dije adiós a mi Lupe. Le estoy muy agradecida por enriquecer mi vida con su grandioso espíritu por 18 años. No tengo palabras ni lágrimas que describan lo que ella fue para mí. Correrá libre con mis otros perros que ya la esperaban en el paraíso canino #dog #bff #doglover.”

RIP, Lupe.

    RIP Lupe

    That is so sad.

