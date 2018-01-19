Sandra Bullock & Sarah Paulson Film Car Crash Scene for 'Bird Box'

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson are hard at work on their upcoming movie Bird Box!

The actresses were spotted shooting a car crash scene while on set on Thursday (January 18) in Los Angeles.

They sat on the floor together as they assessed the damage.

Sandra‘s pregnant character wore a blue outfit, while Sarah‘s sported a red checked dress with a brown coat and boots.

The upcoming Netflix thriller is “set in the near future, where a mother (Sandra) and her two young children are among a small group of survivors after a mysterious alien force has driven the world’s population to deadly violence. The three must make their way on a terrifying journey — 20 miles in a rowboat — while blindfolded, with nothing to rely on but the mother’s wits and the children’s trained ears,” according to THR.

Sandra and Sarah will also be hitting the big screen together in the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 on June 8.

