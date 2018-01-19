Watch Aly Raisman's Powerful Testimony Against Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman gave a nearly 13-minute speech in court on Friday (January 19) in which she spoke out about the abuse she faced at the hands of doctor Larry Nassar.

The 23-year-old two-time Olympian, who was part of both 2012′s “Fierce Five” and 2016′s “Final Five,” detailed how Nassar gained and betrayed her trust, as well as how his mandatory “treatments” were unavoidable.

“I am also here to tell you to your face Larry that you have not taken gymnastics away from me. I love this sport and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you, and those who enabled you to hurt many people,” Aly said during her speech. “You already know you’re going away to a place where you won’t be able to hurt anybody ever again. But I am here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influences on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is.”

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his actions.

