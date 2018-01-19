Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 4:13 pm

Watch Aly Raisman's Powerful Testimony Against Larry Nassar

Watch Aly Raisman's Powerful Testimony Against Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman gave a nearly 13-minute speech in court on Friday (January 19) in which she spoke out about the abuse she faced at the hands of doctor Larry Nassar.

The 23-year-old two-time Olympian, who was part of both 2012′s “Fierce Five” and 2016′s “Final Five,” detailed how Nassar gained and betrayed her trust, as well as how his mandatory “treatments” were unavoidable.

“I am also here to tell you to your face Larry that you have not taken gymnastics away from me. I love this sport and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you, and those who enabled you to hurt many people,” Aly said during her speech. “You already know you’re going away to a place where you won’t be able to hurt anybody ever again. But I am here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influences on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is.”

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his actions.

Make sure to watch teammate Jordyn Wieber‘s speech on JustJaredJR.com
Photos: BuzzFeed
Aly Raisman, larry nassar

  • Nosy Parker Posie

    She kicked butt.

  • Lalique Murano

    Way to go, Aly! It is because of women like you and countless others who have come forward and said, MeToo and TimeIsUp, that I dare to believe that this kind of depraved monstrosity won’t keep happening. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

  • Lalique Murano

    She did. For someone who acknowledged at the beginning of her speech that she’d been scared to come forward, she showed so much strength and poise. Good for her.

  • Rhonda Schuck

    Were these young women so isolated they never talked? are women so meek these days they can’t even open their mouths? do they not have parents? I guess i came from a tougher generation.

  • persononhere

    such advancements in society and we still manage to have hoards of weak and dumb women. too scared to open their mouths up and say something but still opening up everything else for some fame and fortune

  • Sansa Squad

    Such advancements in society and we still manage to have pathetic, heartless, attention-seeking pieces of shit blaming women for abuse they endured when they were CHILDREN. Gtfoh troll 🚫