Sat, 20 January 2018 at 11:36 pm

Aubrey Plaza & Craig Robinson Have Some Fun at Sundance 2018!

Aubrey Plaza & Craig Robinson Have Some Fun at Sundance 2018!

Aubrey Plaza cozies up to co-star Craig Robinson at the premiere of their new movie An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn on Saturday night (January 20) geld during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old actress went business-chic in a pink suit for the premiere of her upcoming flick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aubrey Plaza

Earlier that day, Aubrey and Craig attended a Q&A promoting their new movie.

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn follows the story of “Lulu Danger’s (Aubrey) unsatisfying marriage taking a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called ‘An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only,’” according to Variety.

