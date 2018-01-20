Sat, 20 January 2018 at 7:03 pm
Bella Hadid Wears Sheer Bra & Sneakers to Dior's Paris Show
Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she arrives at the Dior Homme show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.
The 21-year-old model looked super chic in sunglasses, a sheer bra, a black suit, and sneakers for the show where she sat front row.
Earlier this week, Bella looked super chic in floral-print boots as she stepped out for dinner with some friends after a busy day of working.
Photos: Getty
