Bella Hadid Wears Sheer Bra & Sneakers to Dior's Paris Show

Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she arrives at the Dior Homme show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model looked super chic in sunglasses, a sheer bra, a black suit, and sneakers for the show where she sat front row.

Earlier this week, Bella looked super chic in floral-print boots as she stepped out for dinner with some friends after a busy day of working.

