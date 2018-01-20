Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 7:03 pm

Bella Hadid Wears Sheer Bra & Sneakers to Dior's Paris Show

Bella Hadid Wears Sheer Bra & Sneakers to Dior's Paris Show

Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she arrives at the Dior Homme show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model looked super chic in sunglasses, a sheer bra, a black suit, and sneakers for the show where she sat front row.

Earlier this week, Bella looked super chic in floral-print boots as she stepped out for dinner with some friends after a busy day of working.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid arriving at the fashion show…
