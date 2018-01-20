Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 9:54 pm

Ben Affleck Brings Flowers to Daughter Seraphina's Talent Show!

Ben Affleck Brings Flowers to Daughter Seraphina's Talent Show!

Ben Affleck has his hands full as he steps out on Friday afternoon (January 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor/director arrived with a huge bouquet of flowers at his 9-year-old daughter Seraphina‘s talent show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

The following day, Ben was spotted sipping on a coffee as he landed at JFK Airport in New York City.

ICYMI, Ben‘s son Samuel, 5, left a super adorable note for a stranger in a library book!
Photos: Backgrid USA
