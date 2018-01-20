Sat, 20 January 2018 at 9:54 pm
Ben Affleck Brings Flowers to Daughter Seraphina's Talent Show!
Ben Affleck has his hands full as he steps out on Friday afternoon (January 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 45-year-old actor/director arrived with a huge bouquet of flowers at his 9-year-old daughter Seraphina‘s talent show.
The following day, Ben was spotted sipping on a coffee as he landed at JFK Airport in New York City.
ICYMI, Ben‘s son Samuel, 5, left a super adorable note for a stranger in a library book!
