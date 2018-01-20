Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Mark 'Breaking Bad' 10th Anniversary on Twitter!

Today (January 20) marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad and the show’s stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

“The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, Jan 20, 2008. Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm?” Bryan tweeted.

Aaron then tweeted, “10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince [Gilligan] for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad.”

Bryan then quoted Aaron‘s tweet and added, “Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can ‘Say my name!’ Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you’re a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives!”

You can currently binge watch the full series of Breaking Bad on Netflix!