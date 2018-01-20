Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 7:22 pm

Chrissy Metz & Shannon Purser Will Star in Netflix's 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'

Chrissy Metz and Shannon Purser are starring in a movie together!

The 37-year-old This Is Us star and the 20-year-old Stranger Things actress will join forces for the upcoming Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

The Ian Samuels-directed flick also stars RJ Cyler, Kristine Froseth, Noah Centineo, Alan Ruck, and Lea Thompson.

The film is “a modern rom-com retelling of the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, set in high school. It centers on Sierra (Shannon), an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty but, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl (Kristine) in order to win her crush,” according to Variety.

We can’t wait!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alan Ruck, Chrissy Metz, Ian Samuels, Kristine Froseth, Lea Thompson, Movies, Noah Centineo, RJ Cyler, Shannon Purser

