Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Is Getting Out of Prison Early

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has some good news – she’s getting out of prison early.

The 51-year-old former reality star will be released from a federal prison in California on February 20 after having served less than half of her sentence.

Abby, who was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in October 2015, is being released early for good behavior and she will be transferred to a halfway house. It’s not clear how long she will spend at the facility as of now, according to Deadline.

Cheryl Burke replaced Abby on Dance Moms amid the scandal.