Sat, 20 January 2018 at 5:47 pm

Danny McBride Plays Crocodile Dundee's Son in 'Dundee' Movie Trailer, But Is It Real?!

Danny McBride Plays Crocodile Dundee's Son in 'Dundee' Movie Trailer, But Is It Real?!

A new trailer for a movie titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home starring Danny McBride as the son of Crocodile Dundee has been released… but is it for real?!

No one seems to know if this is a parody or an actual movie being released, but we are definitely intrigued.

Here’s the film’s description from the website: “Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family movie.”

The movie, if it’s for real, is coming out this summer!


DUNDEE (2018) – Official Teaser Trailer #1
