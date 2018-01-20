Top Stories
Sat, 20 January 2018 at 4:12 pm

Emma Roberts Joins Evan Peters at His Sundance Premiere!

Emma Roberts Joins Evan Peters at His Sundance Premiere!

Emma Roberts poses for a photo with her longtime love Evan Peters at the after party for his movie American Animals at the Grey Goose Blue Door on Friday (January 19) in Park City, Utah.

The event was held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and Evan joined his co-stars Blake Jenner, Barry Keoghan, and Jared Abrahamson on the red carpet at the premiere that night. The film’s director Bart Layton.

The guys all met up on Saturday for an interview at the Acura Studio.

Emma and Evan were spotted touching down in Utah on Thursday ahead of the festival.
