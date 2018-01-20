Halsey Delivers Moving Speech at Women's March 2018 in NYC (Video)

Halsey penned a powerful, heartfelt poem for the 2018 Women’s March.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer took the stage at the rally and shared her words with listeners on Saturday (January 20) in New York City.

“I don’t really know how to do a speech unless it rhymes, so I’m going to do a little poem for you guys,” she begins.

“This is the beginning, not the finale,” she says at the end, “and that’s why we’re here, that’s why we rally.”

“Here is my entire ‘A Story Like Mine’ poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault,” Halsey captioned a video of the speech she shared on Twitter, adding, “This was really hard for me to do but I’m glad I did it. Thank you guys. This is why we rally.”

Halsey also took part in the Women’s March last year and donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood.

