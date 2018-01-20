Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 3:32 pm

Halsey Delivers Moving Speech at Women's March 2018 in NYC (Video)

Halsey Delivers Moving Speech at Women's March 2018 in NYC (Video)

Halsey penned a powerful, heartfelt poem for the 2018 Women’s March.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer took the stage at the rally and shared her words with listeners on Saturday (January 20) in New York City.

“I don’t really know how to do a speech unless it rhymes, so I’m going to do a little poem for you guys,” she begins.

“This is the beginning, not the finale,” she says at the end, “and that’s why we’re here, that’s why we rally.”

“Here is my entire ‘A Story Like Mine’ poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault,” Halsey captioned a video of the speech she shared on Twitter, adding, “This was really hard for me to do but I’m glad I did it. Thank you guys. This is why we rally.”

Halsey also took part in the Women’s March last year and donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 01
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 02
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 03
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 04
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 05
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 06
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 07
halsey shares powerful poem at womens march 2018 in nyc 08

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2018 Women's March, Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr