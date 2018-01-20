Jake Gyllenhaal & Carey Mulligan Premiere 'Wildlife' at Sundance 2018

Jake Gyllenhaal looks handsome as he hits the premiere of his new movie Wildlife during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 20) at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-star Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano.

Wildlife marks the directorial debut for Paul, which he and girlfriend Zoe Kazan co-wrote.

The film is set in the 1960s and follows “a boy who witnesses his parents’ marriage falling apart after his mom finds another man,” according to Variety and will be released later this year.

