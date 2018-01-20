Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 7:53 pm

'Jersey Shore' Cast Begins Filming Reunion Show in Miami!

'Jersey Shore' Cast Begins Filming Reunion Show in Miami!

The Jersey Shore cast mates have reunited to begin filming their reunion show – Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

Cast mates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese were joined by a camera crew as they did some shopping on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Miami, Fla.

The ladies then joined Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino for lunch.

Later that afternoon, Pauly and Vinny were spotted at the airport as they greeted fellow cast mate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he arrived in Miami a few days later due to tax fraud legal battle.

Skipping out on the reunion series is Sammi Giancola who did want to film with her ex boyfriend Ronnie.

50+ pictures inside of the Jersey Shore cast filming in Florida…
