Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 11:01 pm

Jessica Alba Shares Cute Photo Breastfeeding Son Hayes!

Jessica Alba Shares Cute Photo Breastfeeding Son Hayes!

Jessica Alba spends the afternoon doing some shopping at Fred Segal on Friday afternoon (January 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old new mom of three went makeup-free while rocking a beanie and sweats for her afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Later that day, Jessica took to Instagram to share a post-facial selfie as she breastfed newborn son Hayes!

“Sitting at home- feeding baby boy having all the feels for @shanidarden thx for pampering me -really loved my facial- feeling glowy and hydrated. 💆🏽‍♀️” Jessica captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica allba shares photo breastfeeding son hayes 01
jessica allba shares photo breastfeeding son hayes 02
jessica allba shares photo breastfeeding son hayes 03
jessica allba shares photo breastfeeding son hayes 04
jessica allba shares photo breastfeeding son hayes 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Hayes Warren, Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr