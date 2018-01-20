Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Not Welcome' to Women's March 2018

Top Stories
Sat, 20 January 2018 at 8:15 pm

Kathy Griffin is explaining why she’s skipping out on this year’s 2018 Women’s March.

The 57-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Saturday (January 20) to say that she is “not welcome” to attend second annual march.

“So, yeah, after all these months, I’m still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!!” Kathy tweeted.

Kathy didn’t go into detail as to why she isn’t the attending, but did she a black and white infamous photo holding a mask of Donald Trump’s bloodied head – implying that photo might have something to do with the situation.
  • cutitout

    You were welcome to attend you just were not invited to speak because you are messy and extra.