Kerry Washington & Pregnant Eva Longoria Glam Up for Producers Guild Awards 2018

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria hit the red carpet at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Jaimie Alexander and Leah Remini.

Leah is nominated for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television tonight for her role as a producer on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons one and two. The other shows in the category are 30 for 30, 60 Minutes, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and Spielberg.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Paolo Sebastian Couture dress. Jaimie is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.