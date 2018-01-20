Luke Evans Looks Sexy in Form-Fitting Button-Down at Sundance 2018!

Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans meet up at the premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 19) in Park City, Utah.

Luke looked super sexy in his button-down shirt that hugged his body in all the right places. He put a sweater over it for the Q&A after the screening. Make sure to see all the recent shirtless photos he has shared!

Dakota was joined at the event by her younger sister Elle Fanning.

FYI: Dakota is wearing an Adam Selman dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Elle is wearing The Row. The premiere was presented by New York Magazine, Vulture, and TNT.

