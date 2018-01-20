Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 6:44 pm

Luke Evans Looks Sexy in Form-Fitting Button-Down at Sundance 2018!

Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans meet up at the premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 19) in Park City, Utah.

Luke looked super sexy in his button-down shirt that hugged his body in all the right places. He put a sweater over it for the Q&A after the screening. Make sure to see all the recent shirtless photos he has shared!

Dakota was joined at the event by her younger sister Elle Fanning.

FYI: Dakota is wearing an Adam Selman dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Elle is wearing The Row. The premiere was presented by New York Magazine, Vulture, and TNT.

25+ pictures inside of the cast of The Alienist at Sundance…

Credit: Issac Brekken; Photos: Getty
  • PeterF.

    The Alienist was a very British novel set in a very British London, UK that was unsuccessfully relocated into a fictionalized American location setting of New York City. The novel bombed without a whimper and was never heard from again, just like its unknown subpar attempt at a sequel novel years later. This movie attempts to revitalize the failed British book still in its new and absurdly inapplicable fictionalized American setting of New York City. Seriously, trying to recreate 1800s London, UK into a completely absurd fictional version of New York City in America is an impossible task and this movie fails miserably no different from the stupid, insipid book. Changing a few place names and injecting a completely fictional version of an actual American historical figure doesn’t magically transform this nonsensical British novel into an American mystery movie. It doesn’t work for so many reasons, including the fraudulent cosmetic treatment to try to make it look American for the British audience for it that never existed anyway. The Alienist is alien heinous fictional absurdity that should never, ever be watched by anyone ever and definitively won’t be, obviously.