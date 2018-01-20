Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 11:51 pm

Margot Robbie & Gal Gadot Are Powerful Women at PGA Awards 2018!

Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot step out on the red carpet at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Gal‘s Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Margot has the special distinction of being the only producer nomination for The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures who also stars in the film!

Margot is nominated for her work on I, Tonya alongside husband Tom Ackerley and fellow producers Bryan Unkeless and Steven Rogers. Earlier in the day, she attended a daytime event to celebrate the nominees.

Wonder Woman is one of the other 10 movies nominated for the big award of the night!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Gal is wearing a custom Armani Prive dress.
