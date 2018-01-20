Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 6:37 pm

Orlando Bloom Joins Cindy Crawford Front Row at Balmain's Paris Fashion Show

Orlando Bloom and Cindy Crawford are all smiles as they sit front row at the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actor and 51-year-old supermodel were also seated next to singer Miguel as they watched the fashion show.

After the show, the stars went backstage to congratulate designer Olivier Rousteing on his successful show.

Later that night, Cindy took to Instagram to share a photo with her “favorite dinner dates” – kids Kaia and Presley Gerber!

Favorite dinner dates in Paris

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Miguel, Olivier Rousteing, Orlando Bloom, Presley Gerber

