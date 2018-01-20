Orlando Bloom Joins Cindy Crawford Front Row at Balmain's Paris Fashion Show

Orlando Bloom and Cindy Crawford are all smiles as they sit front row at the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actor and 51-year-old supermodel were also seated next to singer Miguel as they watched the fashion show.

After the show, the stars went backstage to congratulate designer Olivier Rousteing on his successful show.

Later that night, Cindy took to Instagram to share a photo with her “favorite dinner dates” – kids Kaia and Presley Gerber!

Favorite dinner dates in Paris A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

