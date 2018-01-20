Steve-O Adopts Street Dog in Peru, Wins Everyone's Hearts (Video)

Steve-O is best known for being on the show Jackass, but he is far from that description.

The 43-year-old actor and stunt performer was recently on a trip in Peru and adopted a street dog he formed a bond with. The video he shared will touch your heart!

Steve bought dog food to give out to the dogs on the streets while in Peru, but none of them would approach him until he met the dog he would eventually name Wendy.

After Steve met Wendy, he went out for dinner and he left the restaurant to find the dog with a bunch of other dogs waiting for him. He mentioned it was as if she told the other dogs that he was okay to approach.

Wendy then followed Steve and his friends on the 20-minute walk back to his hotel and he tried to sneak her into his room. He was caught but the hotel clerk allowed him to give the dog a bath. Steve then decided to pitch a tent outside the hotel and sleep in it with Wendy that night. The next day, they took her to the vet to get checked out and to get her vaccines. And now he doesn’t plan on spending a day away from Wendy for the rest of her life!

“I found true love on the streets of Peru. This is Wendy, you’re going to love her too…” Steve captioned the below video on Facebook.