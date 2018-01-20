Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 7:31 pm

Steve-O Adopts Street Dog in Peru, Wins Everyone's Hearts (Video)

Steve-O Adopts Street Dog in Peru, Wins Everyone's Hearts (Video)

Steve-O is best known for being on the show Jackass, but he is far from that description.

The 43-year-old actor and stunt performer was recently on a trip in Peru and adopted a street dog he formed a bond with. The video he shared will touch your heart!

Steve bought dog food to give out to the dogs on the streets while in Peru, but none of them would approach him until he met the dog he would eventually name Wendy.

After Steve met Wendy, he went out for dinner and he left the restaurant to find the dog with a bunch of other dogs waiting for him. He mentioned it was as if she told the other dogs that he was okay to approach.

Wendy then followed Steve and his friends on the 20-minute walk back to his hotel and he tried to sneak her into his room. He was caught but the hotel clerk allowed him to give the dog a bath. Steve then decided to pitch a tent outside the hotel and sleep in it with Wendy that night. The next day, they took her to the vet to get checked out and to get her vaccines. And now he doesn’t plan on spending a day away from Wendy for the rest of her life!

“I found true love on the streets of Peru. This is Wendy, you’re going to love her too…” Steve captioned the below video on Facebook.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Facebook
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Steve-O

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr
  • Jay

    He’s amazing!

  • http://www.paulwalkerfoundation.org RayonLight

    Oh that is sweet!! Bless him and Wendy..

  • anonymous

    He’s incredible. And also when did he get to be so good looking?

  • Michelle Vasquez O’Connor

    Awesome 🐾 I adopted a street dog while I was in Peru we went up to Churin and same as Wendy, I fed the dogs and one followed me everywhere. I named him Blanco, Spanish for white, he is the most loving and gentle dog I have ever met. Good on you Steve-O for taking the time to feed the street dogs, Wendy will definitely remain loyal and loving towards you 👍🏽

  • lolo13

    Being sober did wonders I guess :)

  • Anna Nguyen

    he looks so different. its nice to see him in the news for a wonderful story like this.