Zayn Malik Hits the Studio After Former Collaborator Teases New Music

Is Zayn Malik releasing new music soon?

The 25-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was seen making a trip to a recording studio on Friday (January 19) in New York City.

He wore a white Marc Jacobs hoodie, mustard yellow track pants, colorful Converse sneakers, and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Besides sharing the word “studio” on his Instagram earlier this week, one of the co-writers on Zayn‘s song “Pillowtalk,” MYKL, also took to Instagram to post a photo of studio equipment with the caption “@zayn #2018.”

It’s been almost two years since Zayn released his debut album Mind of Mine, so we’re definitely ready for more!