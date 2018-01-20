Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 8:13 pm

Zayn Malik Hits the Studio After Former Collaborator Teases New Music

Is Zayn Malik releasing new music soon?

The 25-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was seen making a trip to a recording studio on Friday (January 19) in New York City.

He wore a white Marc Jacobs hoodie, mustard yellow track pants, colorful Converse sneakers, and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Besides sharing the word “studio” on his Instagram earlier this week, one of the co-writers on Zayn‘s song “Pillowtalk,” MYKL, also took to Instagram to post a photo of studio equipment with the caption “@zayn #2018.”

It’s been almost two years since Zayn released his debut album Mind of Mine, so we’re definitely ready for more!

A post shared by MYKL (@makeyouknowlove) on

