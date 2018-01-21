13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Wears Fire Inspired Eye Makeup To EW's SAG Party

Tommy Dorfman wears red hot eye makeup to Entertainment Weekly’s Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration held at Chateau Marmont on Saturday night (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The 13 Reasons Why actor was joined at the annual party by grown-ish stars Francia Raisa and Emily Arlook, Gregg Sulkin and Storm Reid.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Francia Raisa

Laura Marano, Crystal Reed, Yael Grobglas, Brittany Snow, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice King also stepped out for the bash.

FYI: Candice wore an Alice McCall dress. Storm was in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown and Pedro Garcia shoes. Crystal wore a peach Dion Lee dress. Danielle was in a Altuzarra look.