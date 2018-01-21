Allison Williams Joins Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele at PGA Awards 2018

Daniel Kaluuya looks handsome in a navy suit as he arrives at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old star was joined at the event by his Get Out director Jordan Peele and co-stars Allison Williams, Betty Gabriel, and Bradley Whitford.

Get Out is nominated at the awards show for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

FYI: Allison is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko jumper and Jemma Wynne earrings. Daniel is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Jordan is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

