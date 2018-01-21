Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt &amp; Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 11:54 pm

Connie Britton, Sarah Silverman & Maya Rudolph Get Glam for SAG Awards 2018!

Connie Britton, Sarah Silverman & Maya Rudolph Get Glam for SAG Awards 2018!

Connie Britton was shimmering at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Connie Britton

She was joined at the event by Sarah Silverman and Maya Rudolph.

Other attendees included Lily Tomlin, Molly Shannon and Molly Sims.

FYI: Connie is wearing a Elisabetta Franchi dress, Jaquie Aiche jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes and bag. Sarah is wearing a Romona Keveza dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Dean Davidson earrings, a Hearts on Fire ring and carrying a Jimmy Choo bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 01
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 02
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 03
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 04
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 05
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 06
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 07
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 08
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 09
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 10
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 11
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 12
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 13
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 14
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 15
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 16
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 17
connie britton sarah silverman sag awards 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Connie Britton, Lily Tomlin, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Molly Sims, SAG Awards, Sarah Silverman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr