Connie Britton, Sarah Silverman & Maya Rudolph Get Glam for SAG Awards 2018!

Connie Britton was shimmering at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Connie Britton

She was joined at the event by Sarah Silverman and Maya Rudolph.

Other attendees included Lily Tomlin, Molly Shannon and Molly Sims.

FYI: Connie is wearing a Elisabetta Franchi dress, Jaquie Aiche jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes and bag. Sarah is wearing a Romona Keveza dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Dean Davidson earrings, a Hearts on Fire ring and carrying a Jimmy Choo bag.