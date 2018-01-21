Dakota Fanning & Millie Bobby Brown Share Cutest Red Carpet Moment at SAG Awards 2018!

Dakota Fanning meets fellow young actress Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress, who was also joined at the event by The Alienist co-star Daniel Bruhl, definitely has a lot in common with Millie!

Dakota was the youngest person ever nominated for a SAG Award when she was nominated for her work in I Am Sam at the age of seven. Millie now has four SAG nominations for her work on Stranger Things, including a win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series last year.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Prada dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry. Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress, Converse shoes, and Repossi jewelry. Daniel is wearing Prada.

